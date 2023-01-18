scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Karan Johar says being a parent is ‘an explosion of every emotion’; shares photos with Roohi and Yash

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is father to daughter Roohi and son Yash.

Karan JoharKaran Johar shared candid pictures with his children. (Photo: Instagram/karanjohar)
Listen to this article
Karan Johar says being a parent is ‘an explosion of every emotion’; shares photos with Roohi and Yash
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Karan Johar‘s children – daughter Roohi and son Yash – are the centre of his world and he often shows that through his social media handle. On Wednesday, the director shared some candid pictures with his children and wrote a beautiful caption describing parenthood.

In the black-and-white pictures, Karan is seen snuggling with his children on the couch. He credited Ishaan Nair for clicking the beautiful photos.

The filmmaker captioned the images, “Being a parent is not an emotion … it’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced …. Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent… if only cuddles had a language of their own.”

Also Read |When SS Rajamouli roasted Karan Johar, revealed why he wasn’t the presenter of RRR’s Hindi version: ‘You made hundreds of crores with Baahubali but…’
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in February 2017.

Karan’s last production was Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he was immensely stressed about the film. During Masters’ Union Podcast, he said, “That was one film that… I mean, Ayan was so busy to deliver the film that the stress was on all the people around us. Like I literally popped a pill every night.”

The filmmaker added, “Even when there was praise and there was criticism and there were so many opinions flying around, I was just not ready. For the first time, I was like ‘Just tell me if you like it, otherwise I don’t want to know,’ because I was so defensive. I was so nervous so I became defensive.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...

Karan Johar is coming back to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film, slated to release this year, also brings Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan on the silver screen after a long time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 20:54 IST
Next Story

ADHD more important predictor of anxiety, depression than autism: Study

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close