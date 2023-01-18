Karan Johar says being a parent is ‘an explosion of every emotion’; shares photos with Roohi and Yash

Filmmaker Karan Johar‘s children – daughter Roohi and son Yash – are the centre of his world and he often shows that through his social media handle. On Wednesday, the director shared some candid pictures with his children and wrote a beautiful caption describing parenthood.

In the black-and-white pictures, Karan is seen snuggling with his children on the couch. He credited Ishaan Nair for clicking the beautiful photos.

The filmmaker captioned the images, “Being a parent is not an emotion … it’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced …. Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent… if only cuddles had a language of their own.”

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in February 2017.

Karan’s last production was Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he was immensely stressed about the film. During Masters’ Union Podcast, he said, “That was one film that… I mean, Ayan was so busy to deliver the film that the stress was on all the people around us. Like I literally popped a pill every night.”

The filmmaker added, “Even when there was praise and there was criticism and there were so many opinions flying around, I was just not ready. For the first time, I was like ‘Just tell me if you like it, otherwise I don’t want to know,’ because I was so defensive. I was so nervous so I became defensive.”

Karan Johar is coming back to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film, slated to release this year, also brings Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan on the silver screen after a long time.