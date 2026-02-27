Karan Johar says Adar Poonawalla might exit Dharma in a few years, accepts his bank balance doesn’t match his fame: ‘Naam bade darshan chhote’

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions sold 50 percent of their equity to Adar Poonawalla in 2024 for Rs 1000 crore and since then, many other Indian film production houses have sought deals with larger conglomerates. In a recent interview, Karan hinted that while Poonawalla has a 50 percent stake in his business, he might exit it at some point as for him, this is a business deal. Karan also spoke about the deals between Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Universal Music, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house and Saregama.

Adar Poonawalla might exit the Dharma deal in a few years

Talking about Dharma’s deal with Adar Poonawalla, Karan, in a chat with Sarthak Ahuja, said, “I think this was a move towards diversification but with him, it’s a balance. I’m sure at some point he is looking for an exit out of this deal because he is a businessman and this is a business. But also, I think he is a lover of the arts. But he is very clear. Maybe the return at that point, after 8 or 10 years or whenever he is looking at it is not magnificently huge but enough to have satiated him, to have satiated his creativity or rather his diversification needs as well as given him that kind of glory.”