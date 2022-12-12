When Karan Johar said Salman Khan asked for ‘very very big money’ to do Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Saif and Chandrachur Singh rejected film’

That Karan Johar‘s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a big success is not news of course, and many even know that the filmmaker had knocked on various actors’ doors before zeroing in on the parts that eventually went to Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, as no one wanted to play a second fiddle to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

But did you know that Salman, post readily agreeing to be a part of the feature in a supporting role, demanded a major sum from KJo? Karan, in an earlier interview, which has now been uploaded on YouTube by the channel WildFilms India, revealed that that was the case. “I thought it (the second male lead) should be a star because the actor had to drag Kajol to the man she loves, so I thought ye koi bhi kare toh it will not be good.”

“So Alvira, Salman Khan’s sister is a very good friend of mine. I was at her place and we were talking about the film, and Salman was there and wanted to know about it, I really did not think he would do it. He asked about the actors who were there, and the days he would have to devote to it. He said, I will do it, and I said really? He said narrate it to me, and then he heard it, and asked for money, big money at that time, very very big money. So I told my father. He said however wonderful Salman is, we don’t have the budget.”

The director and producer then recounted how he went to actors like Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh, and was rejected by both.

“Then we went to Saif, and Saif said ‘I don’t want to take a risk, my career is just taking off.’ So that night I was very upset and my friends called me and said come. Chunky Panday was having a party, and Salman was there, and he saw me. He came over and asked, ‘why are you looking so low?’ He said, ‘you went hero shopping?’ He then asked me to come and see him again and said, ‘I am doing your film, I like you, I like your father.’ He said you pay me what you want. Both he and Rani won awards for their roles, and these were the two most rejected roles in the industry, and I was so thrilled for them,” Johar signed off on a happy note.

Upon its release in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was appreciated both critically and commercially.