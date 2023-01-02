Karan Johar and kids Roohi-Yash, Ayan Mukerji attend Akash Ambani’s son Prithvi’s birthday bash. See photos

Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani celebrated his son Prithvi Ambani’s second birthday on Monday. The winter wonderland-themed party was also attended by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri, Natasa Stankovic and Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.
Akash was seen entering the venue with wife Shloka Mehta and their child. Although Prithvi celebrated his birthday on December 10, the parents threw the bash today at the Jio World Garden. Mukesh also joined the party and was seen interacting with the guests at the venue.
The party pictures gave a glimpse of the décor which was done in red and white and a lot of balloons. The birthday boy was dressed in a red-blue flannel shirt with beige denims. While Akash was seen dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, wife Shloka looked lovely in a white-red striped dress with a deep blue denim jacket. Akash’s sister Isha Ambani was also seen at the bash.
Coming to the guests, Karan Johar was seen in a cool jogger set as he walked into the venue holding his twins Roohi and Yash’s hands. While Hardik Pandya was missing from the party, his brother Krunal was seen leading the family, including his son Kavir and Hardik’s son Aagastya. Ayan Mukerji too was seen posing for photographers as he entered the party.
Akash’s younger brother Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. The roka ceremony of the couple, who have known each other for a few years now, was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, according to an official statement by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).
“The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The family and friends will together celebrate the happy occasion later today,” the statement added.