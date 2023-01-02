Karan Johar and kids Roohi-Yash, Ayan Mukerji attend Akash Ambani’s son Prithvi’s birthday bash. See photos

Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani celebrated his son Prithvi Ambani’s second birthday on Monday. The winter wonderland-themed party was also attended by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri, Natasa Stankovic and Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Akash was seen entering the venue with wife Shloka Mehta and their child. Although Prithvi celebrated his birthday on December 10, the parents threw the bash today at the Jio World Garden. Mukesh also joined the party and was seen interacting with the guests at the venue.

The party pictures gave a glimpse of the décor which was done in red and white and a lot of balloons. The birthday boy was dressed in a red-blue flannel shirt with beige denims. While Akash was seen dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, wife Shloka looked lovely in a white-red striped dress with a deep blue denim jacket. Akash’s sister Isha Ambani was also seen at the bash.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for photographers at son Prithvi’s birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for photographers at son Prithvi’s birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The ‘Wonderland’ themed-birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The ‘Wonderland’ themed-birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Indian skipper Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ’s wife Ritika with daughter Samaira. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Krunal Pandya and wife join Natasa Stankovic at Prithvi’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Krunal Pandya and wife join Natasa Stankovic at Prithvi’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar with his kids Roohi and Yash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mukesh Ambani waves at photographers as he walks in with son Akash Ambani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mukesh Ambani waves at photographers as he walks in with son Akash Ambani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar’s kids enjoy the birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar’s kids enjoy the birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ayan Mukerji poses for photographers at Akash Ambani’s son’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayan Mukerji poses for photographers at Akash Ambani’s son’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the guests, Karan Johar was seen in a cool jogger set as he walked into the venue holding his twins Roohi and Yash’s hands. While Hardik Pandya was missing from the party, his brother Krunal was seen leading the family, including his son Kavir and Hardik’s son Aagastya. Ayan Mukerji too was seen posing for photographers as he entered the party.

Akash’s younger brother Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. The roka ceremony of the couple, who have known each other for a few years now, was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, according to an official statement by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).