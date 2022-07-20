scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Karan Johar roasts Farah Khan in new video: ‘She looks slimmer and the earth is flat’

Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra throw sass at each other and are all shades of drama in a new Instagram reel.

Updated: July 20, 2022 2:28:44 pm
Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Manish MalhotraFarah Khan drops a new roast video on her Instagram handle. (Farah Khan/Instagram)

Choreographer-Filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a hilarious video featuring Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the video, all three are seen roasting each other as Farah reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Some serious shading.”

In the opening shot, Karan is facing the wall and Farah says, “Who is this? Is this…” and when Karan turned around smiling, she added, “Oh my God, it’s Karan Johar?” She then asked him what he was wearing, to which he replied, “I’m in my oversized Balenciaga silhouette. Let me tell you something about this brand.” To which Farah impatiently replied, “Ok, we don’t want to hear.” She then panned the camera towards Manish, who said, “Well, I think he can wear the most expensive clothes and keep talking about his clothes but I look better.” Farah replied, “You do look better because you are very handsome.”

Also read |When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his actor friend, Om Puri saved his life

Again panning the camera towards Karan she said, “You are also handsome, Karan.” The filmmaker then gave a hilarious reply, “Manish is handsome I’ve to admit it but look at who we’re looking at. The glamorous icon Farah Khan in the house. She’s looking slimmer and the earth is flat.” While Manish said ‘oh’ at Karan’s comment, Farah laughed and said, “Okay. Bye.”

