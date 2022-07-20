Karan Johar roasts Farah Khan in new video: ‘She looks slimmer and the earth is flat’

Choreographer-Filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a hilarious video featuring Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the video, all three are seen roasting each other as Farah reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Some serious shading.”

Captioning the video, Farah wrote, “The reel u didn’t know u needed, my obsession @karanjohar n guest appearance by @manishmalhotra05.” Reacting to the post, Shibani Dandekar commented, “I need Karan’s tracksuit!!” Farah replied, “@shibanidandekarakhtar so does the navy.. to make sails.”

In the opening shot, Karan is facing the wall and Farah says, “Who is this? Is this…” and when Karan turned around smiling, she added, “Oh my God, it’s Karan Johar?” She then asked him what he was wearing, to which he replied, “I’m in my oversized Balenciaga silhouette. Let me tell you something about this brand.” To which Farah impatiently replied, “Ok, we don’t want to hear.” She then panned the camera towards Manish, who said, “Well, I think he can wear the most expensive clothes and keep talking about his clothes but I look better.” Farah replied, “You do look better because you are very handsome.”

Again panning the camera towards Karan she said, “You are also handsome, Karan.” The filmmaker then gave a hilarious reply, “Manish is handsome I’ve to admit it but look at who we’re looking at. The glamorous icon Farah Khan in the house. She’s looking slimmer and the earth is flat.” While Manish said ‘oh’ at Karan’s comment, Farah laughed and said, “Okay. Bye.”