Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh wish Bollywood’s Mohini Madhuri Dixit on birthday

Monday, June 18, 2018
Bollywood stars wished actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on her 49th birthday.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: May 16, 2016 10:32:59 am
Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri dixit birthday, Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Entertainment news Bollywood stars wished Madhuri Dixit Nene on her 49th birthday.
Bollywood stars like Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar have wished actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on her 49th birthday on Sunday. They hope the “gorgeous” and their “favourite” actress has a year full of happiness and more.

Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with “Abodh” directed by Hiten Nag and received wider public recognition with the 1988 film “Tezaab”, in which she played Mohini.

She established herself as a leading actress of Bollywood with films like “Ram Lakhan”, “Parinda”, “Dil”, “Saajan”, “Beta”, “Khalnayak”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!”, “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Devdas”.

Madhuri was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2008 for her contribution to Indian cinema.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2014 film “Gulaab Gang”, directed by Soumik Sen. Madhuri is currently judging the &TV show “So You Think You Can Dance ‘Ab India ki Baari’ “.

Here’s what B-Town tweeted on her birthday:

Rishi Kapoor: Madhuri Dixit Many Happy returns of the day!

Karan Johar: Happy birthday to the gorgeous and exceptional Madhuri Dixit…love you Madhuri and miss you!

Riteish Deshmukh: Wishing my most favourite Madhuri Dixit a very happy birthday.

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit. You know how much I adore you! Have the most wonderful year! Love, health and happiness!

