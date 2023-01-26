scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Karan Johar reviews BFF Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, reveals his favourite scene: ‘I stood up and clapped’

Karan Johar took to Instagram to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's grand return, and the success of Pathaan. He also made sure to clap back at the boycott campaign that had plagued the film prior to release.

karan johar and shah rukh khan in kuch kuch hota haiKaran Johar has directed Shah Rukh Khan in multiple films.
Listen to this article
Karan Johar reviews BFF Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, reveals his favourite scene: ‘I stood up and clapped’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Karan Johar has celebrated the success of his best friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback film, Pathaan. Released on January 25 to phenomenal box office success, Pathaan is a spy thriller that marks SRK’s return to starring roles after a gap of over four years.

Taking to Instagram on the film’s release day, Karan shared his review, and also revealed his favourite scene. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan unveils YRF’s ambitious shared universe of spy movies, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

Also read |Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan revives Bollywood with blockbuster Rs 52 crore opening, likely to enter Rs 100 cr club on Republic Day

Sharing a poster of the film, Karan wrote, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster!!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk… the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham!!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

He continued, “And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk!!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and ‘boycotted’ but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! (no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!!”

Karan’s comments also made a reference to the boycott campaign that had plagued Pathaan prior to release. Similar campaigns were also conducted against last year’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan’s own production Brahmastra. But Pathaan’s commercial success — the film is estimated to have made Rs 52.5 crore on opening day — is testament to the fact that such campaigns are largely restricted to social media and fringe groups.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Pathaan is expected to continue performing well at the box office over the weekend, and will pass the Rs 100 crore mark domestically by tomorrow.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 09:50 IST
Next Story

Why Raveena Tandon is glad she’s called ‘Raveena Ravi Tandon’ on Padma Shri announcement: ‘Someone is watching over me’

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close