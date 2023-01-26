Karan Johar reviews BFF Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, reveals his favourite scene: ‘I stood up and clapped’

Karan Johar has celebrated the success of his best friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback film, Pathaan. Released on January 25 to phenomenal box office success, Pathaan is a spy thriller that marks SRK’s return to starring roles after a gap of over four years.

Taking to Instagram on the film’s release day, Karan shared his review, and also revealed his favourite scene. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan unveils YRF’s ambitious shared universe of spy movies, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

Sharing a poster of the film, Karan wrote, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster!!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk… the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham!!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!”

He continued, “And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk!!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and ‘boycotted’ but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! (no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!!”

Karan’s comments also made a reference to the boycott campaign that had plagued Pathaan prior to release. Similar campaigns were also conducted against last year’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan’s own production Brahmastra. But Pathaan’s commercial success — the film is estimated to have made Rs 52.5 crore on opening day — is testament to the fact that such campaigns are largely restricted to social media and fringe groups.

Pathaan is expected to continue performing well at the box office over the weekend, and will pass the Rs 100 crore mark domestically by tomorrow.