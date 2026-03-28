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Karan Johar reviews Dhurandhar 2: Director calls it Ranveer Singh’s ‘career best’, says debate on ‘hyper alpha energy, patriotism will continue’
Karan Johar recently took to social media to share his review of Dhurandhar 2 after finally watching the Aditya Dhar directorial — and he didn’t hold back in showering praise on it.
After sharing how he hadn’t been able to watch Ranveer Singh’s gigantic hit Dhurandhar 2 in theatres, Karan Johar recently took to social media to share his review of the film after finally watching the Aditya Dhar directorial — and he didn’t hold back in showering praise on it.
The director-producer began his review by admitting the debate around the film’s “hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism”, but went on to laud Aditya Dhar for his direction. He also admitted that the filmmaker has created a new mainstream benchmark for others. He wrote, “The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!!” Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!!”
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Karan called Dhurandhar 2 Ranveer’s career-best performance. He wrote, “Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! ….I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today… @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios.”
Meanwhile, Gaurav Gera, who plays a pivotal role in Dhurandhar, commented on Karan’s post with heart emojis. The director responded to the same and lauded Gaurav’s talent. He wrote, “You are fantastic in the film!!!! Badhai ho!!!”
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During the first week of the film’s release, Karan had expressed his FOMO about not being able to watch it due to his shooting schedule. He had taken to Instagram Stories and written, “I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO – Dhurandhar FOMO. I can’t wait to watch it. It’s so heartening to see the united love for an Indian film.”
Dhurandhar 2 has been receiving praise from all quarters. However, fans have pointed out that it is major stars from the South film industry who have openly lauded the film—including Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni—while many big names in Bollywood have refrained from commenting on it. In Hindi cinema, apart from Karan, Alia Bhatt has praised the film, while Ram Gopal Varma has turned out to be one of the biggest supporters of Aditya Dhar’s film. Rakesh Roshan, Ameesha Patel and Shilpa Shetty have also lauded the film.