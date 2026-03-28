Karan Johar reviews Dhurandhar 2: Director calls it Ranveer Singh’s ‘career best’, says debate on ‘hyper alpha energy, patriotism will continue’

After sharing how he hadn’t been able to watch Ranveer Singh’s gigantic hit Dhurandhar 2 in theatres, Karan Johar recently took to social media to share his review of the film after finally watching the Aditya Dhar directorial — and he didn’t hold back in showering praise on it.

The director-producer began his review by admitting the debate around the film’s “hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism”, but went on to laud Aditya Dhar for his direction. He also admitted that the filmmaker has created a new mainstream benchmark for others. He wrote, “The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!!” Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!!”