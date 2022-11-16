Karan Johar recalls being yelled at by father Yash Johar for writing ‘lots of love’ on cheques: ‘I was so used to signing autographs’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has often said that he is clueless about the finances of his production house Dharma Productions, and that this side of the business is handled by his friend and business partner, Apoorva Mehta. Recently, KJo shared that though he is credited for creating an ’empire’ with Dharma Productions, he actually took control of things only after his father, Yash Johar, passed away. Before that, he was so unaware of financial matters that he once signed his cheques with ‘lots of Love’.

While talking to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Karan shared how he was ‘under the shadow’ of his father before his demise in 2004. He accepted that he had no clue about the funds and finances of Dharma Productions when his father was alive. He also narrated an incident that left his father fuming with anger.

Karan shared, “I had come from my first award show and I had signed quite a few autographs, rather enjoyed doing it. Those were non-selfie days. I came back to the office and he (his father) asked me to sign a few cheques. I had signed ‘lots of Love’ on the cheques. So my father barged in and said, ‘They don’t want your love, they want your money.'”

As Twinkle reacted with amusement, Karan added, “I was so used to signing autographs that I wrote ‘lots of love’ on a cheque too. When my father passed away, I sat in my office and met my chartered accountant for the first time.”

Twinkle told Karan that even after so many years, he is still bad with funds and finances. To this, Karan said that he is aware of the fact, and he often gets lectured about it by none other than Twinkle’s husband, Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, during the finale of Koffee with Karan’s recent seventh season, KJo had said that he has no idea about his bank balance. He said that he and Apoorva run Dharma Productions like siblings.