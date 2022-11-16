scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Karan Johar recalls being yelled at by father Yash Johar for writing ‘lots of love’ on cheques: ‘I was so used to signing autographs’

Karan Johar recently shared that he was 'under the shadow' of his father Yash Johar, before taking over Dharma Productions.

karan johar twinkle khannaKaran Johar recently sat down for a conversation with Twinkle Khanna. (Photo: Tweak India/YouTube)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has often said that he is clueless about the finances of his production house Dharma Productions, and that this side of the business is handled by his friend and business partner, Apoorva Mehta. Recently, KJo shared that though he is credited for creating an ’empire’ with Dharma Productions, he actually took control of things only after his father, Yash Johar, passed away. Before that, he was so unaware of financial matters that he once signed his cheques with ‘lots of Love’.

While talking to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Karan shared how he was ‘under the shadow’ of his father before his demise in 2004. He accepted that he had no clue about the funds and finances of Dharma Productions when his father was alive. He also narrated an incident that left his father fuming with anger.

Also read |Twinkle Khanna calls Karan Johar the ‘Sima Taparia of movie business’, explains why she would never come on Koffee with Karan

Karan shared, “I had come from my first award show and I had signed quite a few autographs, rather enjoyed doing it. Those were non-selfie days. I came back to the office and he (his father) asked me to sign a few cheques. I had signed ‘lots of Love’ on the cheques. So my father barged in and said, ‘They don’t want your love, they want your money.'”

As Twinkle reacted with amusement, Karan added, “I was so used to signing autographs that I wrote ‘lots of love’ on a cheque too. When my father passed away, I sat in my office and met my chartered accountant for the first time.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...
Also read |Karan Johar reveals he has ‘still not accepted’ his body, says that’s why he wears oversized clothes

Twinkle told Karan that even after so many years, he is still bad with funds and finances. To this, Karan said that he is aware of the fact, and he often gets lectured about it by none other than Twinkle’s husband, Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, during the finale of Koffee with Karan’s recent seventh season, KJo had said that he has no idea about his bank balance. He said that he and Apoorva run Dharma Productions like siblings.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 09:45:47 am
Next Story

Benchmark indices edge lower as Polish blast raise concerns

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement