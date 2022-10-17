Karan Johar reveals what’s in Koffee With Karan hamper: From jewellery, high-end speaker to limited edition beverage

It is finally out of the box. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan season seven may have ended but not all is over yet. On Monday, the streamer Disney+Hotstar shared a video, where the host finally revealed the contents of this season’s Koffee with Karan Hamper.

The hamper–which the winner of the rapid fire is awarded– has always been a talking point of the show, with immense curiosity over what it truly has inside the gorgeously packed gift.

As has been the tradition, Karan unveiled the contents of the luxurious hamper. In the eight-minute-long video, the filmmaker listed all the products that the hamper winners of season seven’s rapid fire round took home.

Starting with ‘chand bali (earrings)’ from Tyaani Jewellery, a Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and tea maker set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop box, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug and a high-end phone, which Karan didn’t name.

The hamper also has products that Karan said he “may not be able to give too many details about, those are for branding purposes.” The product included one of Karan’s favourite fragrances, a limited-edition beverage and designer home accessories.

But hamper wasn’t the only gift this season. Guests were also given a gift for playing the Koffee quiz, but Karan said he won’t reveal the content as he wanted it to be between him and he guests. “Some things have to remain a secret,” he added.

The latest season of the show featured many regulars including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and also saw debut with the likes of Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has appeared several times on the show, was missed by fans while Ranbir Kapoor, who has appeared in several other seasons of the show, avoided appearing on the latest season.