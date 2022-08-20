scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Karan Johar reveals his children Yash-Roohi’s reaction to Koffee with Karan, says they’ve ‘special rishta’ with Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar revealed that his children Yash and Roohi do not watch Koffee with Karan because they barely know the people he interviews on it.

Karan Johar's kids have a special bond with Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, is creating a lot of noise on social media every week with a new episode. The audience is happy to get their dose of gossip about their favourite Bollywood celebrities from the show. Even Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar watches the show. But the ones who are not interested in it are his children, Roohi and Yash Johar.

In a new interview with India Today, Karan revealed that his children do not watch the show because they barely know the people he interviews on it. He said, “In fact, when my mother was watching the first episode with Ranveer (Singh) and Alia (Bhatt), they know them because they have seen them so much at the house, so they were like, ‘why are you just talking? Why aren’t you playing or something?’ So they really don’t get it right now.”

The filmmaker thinks Yash and Roohi will watch the show once they grow up a little. He also revealed that they know Alia because they have a “special rishta with her and she also ties Yash rakhi. Among all the actors who visit KJo’s house, “Their favourite is, I think Alia didi,” confirmed the director.

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in February 2017 through surrogacy. Since then, the filmmaker has been treating fans to adorable photos and videos of his kids.

In an earlier interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, KJo talked about how getting “pure unadulterated love” from his kids has shaped him.

“I think it’s changed me in more ways than I can actually explain. I can’t believe that I have people who call me ‘Dadda’…who kind of say ‘don’t go’ when I am leaving the room and who kind of come and just need me to hug them. I’ve never felt that before. I’ve never been in a really serious relationship. So, this kind of love, it just hits me really hard,” he said.

