Karan Johar returns to social media after 2 months, shares photo of tricolour

Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma Productions’ head Karan Johar returned on social media on the occasion of 74th Independence Day after a two-month-long break. Karan took to Instagram to wish people and shared a photo of tricolour.

Along with the photo, KJo wrote, “To our great nation….a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history…. #happyindependenceday … JAI HIND”

Karan Johar, who used to be an active social media user, last posted on Instagram on June 14, the day when Sushant Singh Rajput died. Soon after, Karan was at the centre of the nepotism debate that sparked off after Sushant’s demise.

Karan had earlier shared a photo with Sushant Singh Rajput. He captioned it, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ….

Not just Instagram, Karan Johar refrained from sharing anything on other social media platforms as well.

His latest production venture Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl released on Netflix on August 12.

