Karan Johar responds to a Twitter user who questioned Brahmastra’s logic, box office earning of Rs 300 cr

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra Part One- Shiva recorded another strong weekend at the box office. Amid speculation whether the CGI extravaganza will be able to recover its mammoth cost of over Rs 400, there are many who are calling out the film for its plot holes and narrative inconsistencies. From the half baked arc of Alia’s character Isha to the film’s dialogues, audiences and critics alike have spoken about the issues with the film.

After film’s director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir-Alia responded to these claims, it was the turn of film’s producer Karan Johar to take on one such person on the internet. A sequence in Brahmastra has Ranbir and Alia trying to find their way to a secret ashram where Guruji (played by Amitabh Bachchan) resides. Helping them is Nagarjuna’s character, Anish Shetty, who types in the address of the ashram on Google Maps.

Referring to this scene, a Twitter user posted on Sunday afternoon, “Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic the movie has earnerd 300 crs? This is what indian creativity is?”

Karan Johar responded to the tweet and wrote, “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows HE is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps!”

Karan’s reply got many reactions. A user wrote, “Movie team explaining/giving clarification to SOME RANDOM GUY on twitter gives a false impression that Ayan failed to conceive properly what he imagined. Just ignore the negativity, ” while another commented, “If even few viewers are unable to understand this logic, then this point has not come across clearly in the movie. Look at your script writing and direction.”

As far as Brahmastra’s box office collection is concerned, Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama saw a 55 percent jump on Saturday to collect approx Rs 15-16 crore and is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark on Sunday at the Indian Box Office.

On Friday, the makers announced that the film has already crossed Rs 300 crore collection worldwide. However, from meme-makers to YouTube content creators have come out with their take on the film, pointing out its gaps.