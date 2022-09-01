scorecardresearch
New Brahmastra clip teases action-packed introduction of Vanarastra; fans are convinced they just saw Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

A new Brahmastra clip released by co-producer Karan Johar teases the introduction of Vanarastra, who is rumoured to be played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Brahmastra. (Photo: YouTube)

Director Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra is just over a week away from release. The film’s co-producer Karan Johar released a new clip from the film, which seemingly teases actor Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film, as Vanarastra. While the eight-second video doesn’t reveal Vanarastra’s face, the character appears to be dressed in the same clothes as a previously leaked still, which showed Shah Rukh’s face.

In the video, Vanarastra is seen exhibiting his magical powers as he fights an enemy, before crashing on the floor. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Karan wrote, “The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! #Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September.”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni casually mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name as she spoke about her co-actors in Brahmastra. Talking about working with stalwarts, she said, “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.”

On Wednesday, a clip showing actor Amitabh Bachchan’s character fighting with his all-powerful sword had been releaased. The movie is said to have a cameo appearance by actor Deepika Padukone as well. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first film in a planned trilogy, directed by Ayan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

After Karan uploaded the clip, excited fans were quick to recognise Shah Rukh. One of the Instagram user wrote, “SRK is amazing”, while another expressed his excitement with fire emoticons as he wrote, “This is SRK!” and a die hard fan wrote, “This is our king SRK”.

The director has earlier release two videos talking about how the concept of Brahmastra was conceived. In another video, he also said that the film’s originality was inspired by Hollywood blockbuster film franchises such as Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. In the video, he said, “As a teenager, I became a big reader and like many others from my generation, I was very excited by certain fantasy series from the western world. Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter are among my all time favourites. As a young filmmaker, I was enjoying greatly but also observing closely how Hollywood was regularly technology to bring their storytelling alive as blockbuster cinema.”

Brahmastra stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film also marks the return of Telugu star Nagarjuna to Bollywood after 17 years.

