Karan Johar to Guru Randhawa: Talk through eyes, they convey the most

Karan Johar gave relationship tip to Guru Randhawa in his recent Calling Karan episode. Karan Johar gave relationship tip to Guru Randhawa in his recent Calling Karan episode.

Karan Johar has turned love guru again for the second season of radio show Calling Karan. And this time, it is Punjabi singer and Bollywood sensation Guru Randhawa who is seeking help from the filmmaker.

The singer asked Karan Johar which is the perfect language to convey his emotions towards a girl. In response to the question, K Jo said, “There is no language to love. You can also convey by singing or rapping. But eyes speak and convey the most.”

Earlier on his show, Karan gave advice to Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann turned to Karan Johar for advice on how to keep extra-marital affairs at bay and the filmmaker was quick to give some hilarious solutions. Ranbir wanted to know how to handle mistakes in a relationship. During the show, Karan even declared Ranbir as the ‘best husband in the world’.

On the work front, Karan will reprise his role of a judge on India’s Got Talent’s upcoming season. Apart from that, he will be seen on Star World’s popular show Koffee With Karan Season 6.

Apart from his television and radio outings, Karan is gearing up for his next directorial venture, Takht. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd