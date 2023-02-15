Karan Johar denies signing three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani post marriage

Filmmaker Karan Johar has refuted reports that he has signed a three-film deal with actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. There were reports that after the duo got married, Karan Johar offered them a three-film contract to star in projects bankrolled by his Dharma Productions.

Karan, however, have rubbished the claim. In a reply to ET Times, when asked if he has signed the deal with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Not at all.” The report further quoted a source close to Dharma Productions, who also refuted the rumours and said the actor couple is so close to Karan that they don’t need to be tied to a film contract. “All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them,” the source shared.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have previously starred in Dharma Productions’ celebrated war drama Shershaah. The film was the couple’s first outing together, and earned both of them critical acclaim for their chemistry and performances.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel. They first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories, but kept silent about their relationship for years.