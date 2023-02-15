scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Karan Johar denies signing three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani post marriage

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have previously starred in Dharma Productions' acclaimed drama Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara AdvaniKaran Johar opens up on rumours of signing Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for a three-film deal. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Karan Johar denies signing three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani post marriage
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Karan Johar has refuted reports that he has signed a three-film deal with actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. There were reports that after the duo got married, Karan Johar offered them a three-film contract to star in projects bankrolled by his Dharma Productions.

Karan, however, have rubbished the claim. In a reply to ET Times, when asked if he has signed the deal with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Not at all.” The report further quoted a source close to Dharma Productions, who also refuted the rumours and said the actor couple is so close to Karan that they don’t need to be tied to a film contract. “All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them,” the source shared.

Also Read |Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra glow in new photos from Mehendi ceremony: ‘Pyaar ka rang chada hain…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have previously starred in Dharma Productions’ celebrated war drama Shershaah. The film was the couple’s first outing together, and earned both of them critical acclaim for their chemistry and performances.

Also Read |Inside pics from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s ‘fun, fabulous’ reception, Ram Charan has a special surprise for Kiara

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel. They first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories, but kept silent about their relationship for years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:14 IST
Next Story

IIT Bombay placement study: Here’s why hype around 1 crore international package is unwarranted

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close