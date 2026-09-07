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Karan Johar recalls Yash Johar’s hilarious reaction to first designer buy: ‘Burberry nahi bahut buri’
Karan Johar revisited a hilarious memory with his late father Yash Johar, recalling the veteran producer's reaction when Karan bought his first designer jacket after the success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father and legendary producer Yash Johar on his birth anniversary with an emotional social media post filled with cherished memories and his father’s trademark humour.
Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions, was known for his work as a producer and played a significant role in Karan’s early filmmaking journey.
One anecdote that stood out for Karan Johar came when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became a major success. In his post, Karan shared, “I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)…I wore it and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion). My father looked at me perplexed and asked, “Beta…yeh kya hai…?” With pride, as if I had conquered Bond Street itself – I said “Papa yeh Burberry hai!” He took a deep Punjabi breath and said “Beta yeh Burberry nahi…Bahut buri hai…” I was shattered and then almost immediately burst out laughing! That was my father – rooted, basic and very very funny…”
Here’s Karan Johar’s post for dad Yash Johar:
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Karan added further, “He was also my biggest fan. Even when I looked like I had eaten an entire country and was trying for over an hour to zip myself into very stretched pants, he would say “puppy fat hai…chala jayega…” And then on many occasions he would say, “Tu itna handsome hai – hero ban ja! Horse riding kyun nahi seekhta?!” Can you imagine me horse riding on Juhu beach??? Or being a mainstream hero??? My mother always took me aside after papa’s hyper raja beta delusions and bought me back to earth by saying and I quote, “Son you cannot be infront of the camera and certainly not on a horse”
“But my father was my hero. His values, his kindness, his unmatched humility and his ability to be so selfless that it almost seemed inhuman. In his last days he told me post his chemo session, “I don’t want to leave mom and you but I feel like I am going to…Just promise me you will always be kind…success means nothing if you’re not kind. And take care of mom, like i have.” When he was on the ventilator and I knew there wasn’t a ray of hope – I knew something was stopping him from travelling to the other side, I whispered in his ear, “Papa I will take care of mom like a parent and a child…I promise,” read Karan Johar’s note further.
Karan concluded by writing, “His levels began to drop and very soon…he went… He was waiting to hear just that… He left a void in my life 22 years ago that I refuse to fill…and I never will… When you lose a parent, you gain a god. He is my god. I pray to him everyday. What a blessing that is for me….Miss you papa…everyday❤️.”
Replying to Karan Johar’s post and remembering Yash Johar, Karan’s BFF Farah Khan wrote, “He was the Best ❤️ I wonder smtimes what he would say about ur outfits today 😁.”
Actor Preity Zinta wrote, “To the most gracious man who called me his – “Shimla Wali “ Wherever you are Yash Uncle, may you be in happiness, peace n love ❤️💕❤️.”
Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urmila Matondkar, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too remembered Yash Johar on his birth anniversary.
Yash Johar began his career in the 1950s as a publicist and photographer before moving into production management. He turned producer with Dostana in 1980, the first film released under the Dharma banner. During the 1980s and 1990s, he backed several notable films, including Duniya (1984), Agneepath (1990), Gumrah (1993) and Duplicate (1998).
Yash Johar passed away in 2004 at the age of 74, but his legacy continues through Dharma Productions and his son Karan Johar, who went on to become a filmmaker and took the production house forward.
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