Karan Johar recalls Yash Johar’s hilarious reaction to first designer buy: ‘Burberry nahi bahut buri’

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father and legendary producer Yash Johar on his birth anniversary with an emotional social media post filled with cherished memories and his father’s trademark humour.

Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions, was known for his work as a producer and played a significant role in Karan’s early filmmaking journey.

One anecdote that stood out for Karan Johar came when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became a major success. In his post, Karan shared, “I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)…I wore it and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion). My father looked at me perplexed and asked, “Beta…yeh kya hai…?” With pride, as if I had conquered Bond Street itself – I said “Papa yeh Burberry hai!” He took a deep Punjabi breath and said “Beta yeh Burberry nahi…Bahut buri hai…” I was shattered and then almost immediately burst out laughing! That was my father – rooted, basic and very very funny…”