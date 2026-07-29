‘Felt he was low on oxygen’: Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s promise changed his life

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for guiding him in life. In his post, Karan recalled how he was confused about his career choices and how Aditya Chopra guided him in the right direction; he also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan motivated him and promised to do his first film. Karan shared that SRK just didn’t make a promise; he even relentlessly followed up on it with his father, Yash Johar.
Karan Johar’s post for Aditya Chopra’s belief on him
Sharing a throwback picture with Aditya and SRK, Karan Johar wrote, “Two conversations were life-changing for me… One was at 1 am when Adi asked me to assist him on DDLJ (I was about to leave for my further studies)… He told me I had to be a director… I was melodramatic and filmy, and the only thing I needed was an interval because I was always on a treadmill (not the ones gyms are famous for). He said if I didn’t pursue this path I would be making a huge mistake… I couldn’t sleep that night and then, in my true filmy self… I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life… A year on a film set.”
“He looked at my moist eyes (looked like tears but was actually just lack of sleep and a developing stye) and said, ‘beta … will you know what to do on a set?’ I said an emphatic NO…. He asked … ‘Will you promise to work very hard and follow every instruction?’ He said, ‘That will make you a producer. To be a director you need only and only Passion.’ Passionate I was, but wasn’t sure anyone would believe me at that point; only Adi did… only him,” Karan added.
Karan also recalled his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan during DDLJ’s Switzerland schedule. He recalled, “My next conversation was with Bhai (Shah Rukh Khan) on a hilltop in Switzerland. I was looking at the mountains (pretending to be homesick and seeking sympathy). He came to me and said, ‘tu director banega and teri pehli film main karoonga.’ I thought to myself … he’s probably low on oxygen and may not completely know what he’s saying.m But he was serious and followed up with my father as we got back to India… my father ( who was mildly hard of hearing ) wasn’t sure either … But SRK was serious… he believed in me for a reason I can’t quite comprehend even today… (just like Adi did).”
“I love you, Adi and Bhai… I am here with my strengths and flaws… my ups and downs … my wins and my losses … only and only because of both of you. You both are the only reason I can tell stories today. Happy Guru Purnima and a big shout-out to every guru who has paid it forward and created careers for others selflessly,” Karan wrote.
In May, as Karan Johar attended the Met Gala, he had spoken to BBC News about SRK and said, “For me, it’s so emotional. Shah Rukh is such a large part of my career repertoire. I did my first five films with him, and he’s the reason I stand here today. So for him to have come last year and me this year, it’s like life feels like a complete circle.”
Back in 2024, at an event in New Delhi, KJo had called Aditya and SRK his pillars. “It was part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn’t see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that. The rest was a lot of just passion… I may have been as sincere as I was. But what happens when you don’t have people who are in powerful positions like that?” Karan said.
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On the work front, Karan Johar will be next seen as a host on Traitors Season 2; the show releases on Amazon Prime on 13th August.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More