‘Felt he was low on oxygen’: Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s promise changed his life

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for guiding him in life. In his post, Karan recalled how he was confused about his career choices and how Aditya Chopra guided him in the right direction; he also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan motivated him and promised to do his first film. Karan shared that SRK just didn’t make a promise; he even relentlessly followed up on it with his father, Yash Johar.

Sharing a throwback picture with Aditya and SRK, Karan Johar wrote, “Two conversations were life-changing for me… One was at 1 am when Adi asked me to assist him on DDLJ (I was about to leave for my further studies)… He told me I had to be a director… I was melodramatic and filmy, and the only thing I needed was an interval because I was always on a treadmill (not the ones gyms are famous for). He said if I didn’t pursue this path I would be making a huge mistake… I couldn’t sleep that night and then, in my true filmy self… I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life… A year on a film set.”

Also Read: Karan Johar says Aditya Chopra called him ‘annoying, irritating, shameless’: ‘You are on magazine cover, you are on hoardings, I can’t deal with this’

“He looked at my moist eyes (looked like tears but was actually just lack of sleep and a developing stye) and said, ‘beta … will you know what to do on a set?’ I said an emphatic NO…. He asked … ‘Will you promise to work very hard and follow every instruction?’ He said, ‘That will make you a producer. To be a director you need only and only Passion.’ Passionate I was, but wasn’t sure anyone would believe me at that point; only Adi did… only him,” Karan added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s pep talk

Karan also recalled his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan during DDLJ’s Switzerland schedule. He recalled, “My next conversation was with Bhai (Shah Rukh Khan) on a hilltop in Switzerland. I was looking at the mountains (pretending to be homesick and seeking sympathy). He came to me and said, ‘tu director banega and teri pehli film main karoonga.’ I thought to myself … he’s probably low on oxygen and may not completely know what he’s saying.m But he was serious and followed up with my father as we got back to India… my father ( who was mildly hard of hearing ) wasn’t sure either … But SRK was serious… he believed in me for a reason I can’t quite comprehend even today… (just like Adi did).”

“I love you, Adi and Bhai… I am here with my strengths and flaws… my ups and downs … my wins and my losses … only and only because of both of you. You both are the only reason I can tell stories today. Happy Guru Purnima and a big shout-out to every guru who has paid it forward and created careers for others selflessly,” Karan wrote.

In May, as Karan Johar attended the Met Gala, he had spoken to BBC News about SRK and said, “For me, it’s so emotional. Shah Rukh is such a large part of my career repertoire. I did my first five films with him, and he’s the reason I stand here today. So for him to have come last year and me this year, it’s like life feels like a complete circle.”

Back in 2024, at an event in New Delhi, KJo had called Aditya and SRK his pillars. “It was part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn’t see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that. The rest was a lot of just passion… I may have been as sincere as I was. But what happens when you don’t have people who are in powerful positions like that?” Karan said.

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On the work front, Karan Johar will be next seen as a host on Traitors Season 2; the show releases on Amazon Prime on 13th August.