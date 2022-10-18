scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

When Karan Johar recalled ‘traumatic childhood story’ of being tied to a tree and abandoned by Abhishek Bachchan

Karan Johar once recalled how a gang of Bollywood star-kids, led by Abhishek Bachchan, once bullied him and Shweta Bachchan by tying them to a tree and running away.

Abhishek Bachchan has appeared often on Koffee with Karan.

Karan Johar used to hobnob with the rich and the famous even as a child, but not all those encounters went smoothly for him. In an episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan, Karan accused actor Akshaye Khanna of bullying him as a child, and in a 2018 radio show that he used to host, Karan recalled a similar story, but this one featured Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek called in on the show and asked Karan what it feels like to be a powerful industry figure now, but knowing that he was once tied to a tree by him. Karan laughed and said that he remembers the incident, and that it is one of the most ‘traumatic’ stories from his childhood.

He said, “Oh god! That was the funniest. Firstly, you tied me with your sister and the only good thing to have come out of that is that I got to know her really well and she happens to be one of my closest and dearest friends. But we got tied up to that tree at your house in Marve and that is one of my childhood traumatic stories. It was a Red Indian party or a game, I don’t know what it was but I remember being tied to that tree as part of that game. And, you all left us. You and Farhan (Akhtar) and I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Uday (Chopra) and I am not sure who else you all tied us to that tree and left us there.”

Karan also took the opportunity to recall another traumatic childhood story, where his mother dressed him up as Superman for a party, mistakenly believing that it was a fancy dress bash. “Do you know how embarrassing that was for me?”

That being said, Karan acknowledged how close he is with Abhishek and his sister, Shweta. “Abhishek, thanks for that nasty question but you know how much I love you.”

Karan didn’t sugarcoat his words when he accused Akshaye Khanna of being ‘rude’ to him as a child. Karan said on his chat show, “You’ve been very rude to me as a child. You don’t remember. We’ve grown up in the same neighbourhood. We used to be neighbours, we were south Bombay boys. And I used to play badminton, very badly, of course. And Akshaye was a great badminton player, and he used to just come and say, ‘You, you, off the court’. And we were these little surviving badminton players, we used to just walk away, and he was this star badminton player, and we used to be thrown off the court.” When Akshaye said that he’s making the story up, Karan replied, “I swear I’m not. I remember, I was scarred.”

Karan recently announced that he is quitting Twitter to make ‘space for more positive energies’ in his life.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:03:36 pm
