Karan Johar reacts as Nayanthara’s fans troll him for calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu south’s top actress

July 28, 2022 6:26:44 pm
Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to Nayanthara fans trolling him for allegedly throwing shade at the Tollywood’s leading actress on his show Koffee With Karan’s latest season. In the episode featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan says Nayanthara was not the biggest female lead in the South as per ‘his list’.
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan clarified the statement he made, “I said, according to the list that I had from Ormax, Samantha was the no.1 star. Nayanthara’s fans have misconstrued the conversation, I think we all need to have a sense of humor. Mine is a fun show,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Fans were furious with Karan’s statement as they took to social media and trolled him brutally. One of the fans wrote, “Dear Karan Johar, please check your facts before saying anything on your show.” Another fan wrote, “Don’t mess with Nayanthara.”
Subscriber Only Stories
For the unversed, on the KWK episode featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, Karan posed a question to Samantha about who according to her was the biggest female actor in the South film industry. Samantha referred to her recent release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal as she said “Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara,” implying that Nayanthara was the biggest female actor in the south. To which Karan quickly replied, “Well, not on my list!”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
When Sunil Dutt thanked Dilip Kumar for his support during Sanjay Dutt’s incarceration: ‘Jab Sanju ki problem chal rahi thi…’
Karan Johar reacts as Nayanthara’s fans troll him for calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu south’s top actress
Model school experiment in Karnataka’s Ramanagara hits many roadblocks, officials say politics at play
Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa: Akshay Kumar’s emotional avatar saves this average track
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur groove to viral Malayalam song Devadoothar Paadi
Don’t consider LNJP hospital’s report on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s health: HC
Dhokha Round D Corner teaser: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana promise an intriguing suspense thriller
‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya were a perfect couple, never heard them fight…’: actor Murali Mohan
World Hepatitis Day 2022: What is alcoholic hepatitis, and is it reversible?
Duranga trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami star in this Korean adaptation
‘Atrocious, insulting’: Opposition leaders slam Smriti Irani, BJP over row with Sonia Gandhi
DU’s Academic Council to meet on Aug 3 to discuss FYUP syllabi