Karan Johar reacts as Nayanthara’s fans troll him for calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu south’s top actress

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to Nayanthara fans trolling him for allegedly throwing shade at the Tollywood’s leading actress on his show Koffee With Karan’s latest season. In the episode featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan says Nayanthara was not the biggest female lead in the South as per ‘his list’.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan clarified the statement he made, “I said, according to the list that I had from Ormax, Samantha was the no.1 star. Nayanthara’s fans have misconstrued the conversation, I think we all need to have a sense of humor. Mine is a fun show,” he said.

Fans were furious with Karan’s statement as they took to social media and trolled him brutally. One of the fans wrote, “Dear Karan Johar, please check your facts before saying anything on your show.” Another fan wrote, “Don’t mess with Nayanthara.”

For the unversed, on the KWK episode featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, Karan posed a question to Samantha about who according to her was the biggest female actor in the South film industry. Samantha referred to her recent release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal as she said “Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara,” implying that Nayanthara was the biggest female actor in the south. To which Karan quickly replied, “Well, not on my list!”