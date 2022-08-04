Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt are the Shah Rukh-Kajol of the current generation: ‘When they face the camera…’

Updated: August 4, 2022 6:10:18 pm
Filmmaker Karan Johar believes that actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s pairing as an on-screen couple comes close to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s, who are considered one of Bollywood’s ever-green couples. Ranveer and Alia starred together in Gully Boy and have wrapped up KJo’s next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
During a series of Qs and A’s with Rajeev Masand, KJo was asked about his preference between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. He answered, “I’ve had the best time working with both the talented gentlemen.” Karan Johar had earlier worked with Ranbir in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Speaking about Alia Bhatt, he said, “I’ve been accused about being partial to her. I’ve been accused of always looking out for her. But I feel that with such incredible talent like that, I feel privileged.” KJo had launched Alia with her debut film Student Of The Year in 2012 with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.
On who are the SRK-Kajol of this generation, he said, “When Ranveer and Alia face the camera, you will see that chemistry because they’re buddies, they’re friends. That friendship results in chemistry.” Alia had also defended Ranveer’s controversial photoshoot and had said during the promotions of Darlings, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love.”
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahaani is set to release next year and features a strong cast that includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. In 2019, Karan had announced his film Takht, which again stars Ranveer and Alia. However, the film hasn’t gone on floors yet, and recently KJo dismissed rumours that it had been shelved.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
