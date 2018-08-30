Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will be the ‘best husband’. Is it for Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had attended the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor together. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had attended the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor together.

While several B-town couples continue to do things to hog the limelight, here’s one rumoured couple who are hitting headlines despite not confirming anything officially till now. We are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the current heartthrobs of Bollywood are shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Alia’s mentor Karan Johar has some advice for his Student of the Year star.

When Karan is not churning out films, making red carpet appearances or posting selfies with his close industry friends on social media, he turns love guru for listeners on his radio show Calling Karan.

After actors like Diljit Dosanjh, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan called Karan with their personal queries, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s turn. The Sanju actor asked the filmmaker, “Agar ek relationship mein aap ek galti karte ho, aur phir dobara woh galti karte ho (if you make the same mistake in a relationship again and again), what is the right way to sort out that mistake?”

Alia Bhatt had shared a click with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji before kick starting Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt had shared a click with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji before kick starting Brahmastra.

Karan, in his own style, replied to Ranbir, “Then you should exit that relationship. Because there’s no way, you can make two mistakes one after the other, without realising that something is actually wrong, Ranbir. So, I am sure, you know what I am talking about!”

Further, Ranbir asked Karan if he had any advice for his girlfriend, and pat came the reply, “That you are the best husband in the world. Aur maine woh advice de diya hai, Ranbir (I have already given that advice to her)!”

We know how Alia has found a photographer in Ranbir on Brahmastra sets owing to the regular candid shots she keeps posting on her social media handles, crediting it to ‘RK’, the acronym used for Ranbir by his closed ones.

Check out some pics posted by Alia Bhatt which are clicked by Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir had confirmed dating Alia in an interview with GQ magazine recently. He had said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Alia, on her part, has kept her silence till now, though she had earlier accepted having a long-term crush on Ranbir.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd