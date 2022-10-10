Karan Johar announces he’s quitting Twitter: ‘Making space for more positive energies’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is bidding farewell to the social media platform Twitter. Karan on Monday tweeted his final goodbye to the digital platform, but did not mention a specific reason for doing so. His tweet read, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

As soon as Karan Johar shared the post, people reacted to his decision as one of them wrote, “Please stay, Karan.” Another mentioned, “Focus on your mental health, and Brahmastra Part 2. Sending positivity.” Yet another person commented, “Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJ have a good one.”

During the current season of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker has spoken at length about facing trolling and coming to terms with social media hate. He had also said that he faced anxiety issues a few years ago and had to be on medication. He had asserted that he had realised at that point that multiple issues escalate and lead to a mental health situation, including trolling.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker revealed that he was upset that some people within the industry wanted Brahmastra to fail.

“While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because within the industry we have some people, who are working for the industry and are with the industry for years. You can be critical but being negative is not nice. Sometimes, some people push that from being critical to being negative. Sometime I feel we are all part of the same industry, so don’t you want this film to work… People within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing,” the director said without taking any names.

On the work front, Karan recently concluded the seventh season of his popular chat show Koffee with Karan, which was graced by some top Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. He is currently looking forward to releasing his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being touted as a family entertainer. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.