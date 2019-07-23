Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade

Karan Johar is totally impressed by Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade. So much so, that the Bollywood filmmaker on Tuesday announced he will produce its Hindi remake. Karan, who attended a special screening of the upcoming Telugu film, took to his Instagram account to reveal the news, while sharing clicks of himself with Deverakonda.

Dear Comrade also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji and Rao Ramesh among others. The film will be released on July 26.

In an Instagram post, Karan Johar wrote, “Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story!!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna!! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial!! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade!! Super excited about this!!!”

So proud to have this man, watch, love and be the one to remake our baby #DearComrade in Hindi. Team Dear Comrade ✊🏼 Comrade @karanjohar ❤ biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can’t wait to do something mad with you and @DharmaMovies#DearComradeOnJuly26th https://t.co/1qvu1np2n3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 23, 2019

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wrote, “So proud to have this man, watch, love and be the one to remake our baby #DearComrade in Hindi. Team Dear Comrade. Comrade @karanjohar ❤ biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can’t wait to do something mad with you and @DharmaMovies #DearComradeOnJuly26th”

Stating that Dear Comrade is not a political film, Vijay had recently told reporters that its title refers to the camaraderie between its lead pair. “The essence of the movie is not communism but fighting for our rights,” he said.

Written and directed by debutant Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade will also release in Kannada and Tamil.