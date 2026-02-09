Karan Johar praises Mohan Bhagwat’s sense of humour after attending RSS event, Vicky Kaushal says ‘Deeply impressed’

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his admiration for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing Bhagwat's lecture as 'inspiring.'

By: ANI
4 min readMumbaiFeb 9, 2026 02:55 PM IST
karan johar, vicky kaushal rssKaran Johar, Vicky Kaushal and many other celebrities attended the RSS 100-year event.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended a special lecture series marking the 100th year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address as “inspiring.” The event, held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai, brought together prominent figures from the film industry and beyond to commemorate 100 year of RSS.

Karan Johar on Mohan Bhagwat’s lecture

Speaking to the media after the event, Karan Johar expressed his admiration for Mohan Bhagwat, describing Bhagwat’s lecture as “inspiring” and also praising his “sense of humour,” which he found particularly striking.

He said, “I came here on the occasion of 100 years of the RSS and heard Mohan Bhagwat’s insightful lecture. I extend my best wishes to the RSS on its 100th anniversary. His words were not only inspiring but also reflected his great sense of humour…”

Vicky Kaushal on Mohan Bhagwat

Actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the event on the second day and spoke to the media about his experience. He said it was special for him to be part of a programme marking such a significant journey for the RSS. Kaushal also shared that this was his first time hearing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and it made a strong impression on him.

“It’s wonderful that the RSS journey has completed 100 years. For the first time, I got to hear Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and I was deeply impressed,” Kaushal said.

Ananya Birla on RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event

Ananya Birla too praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.

While speaking to the media, she said, “It is all about nation building and taking India forward as Indians. I look forward to everything.”

The opening day of the RSS event was attended by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. The second day saw an even larger presence from the entertainment industry, with actors and filmmakers such as Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Ravi Dubey, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pritam, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

What RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said

During the event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed social issues and urged attendees to stay alert. Bhagwat on Sunday urged people to “detect and report” the “illegal infiltrators” to the police. He also urged people not to give them any employment and to be more “vigilant.”

He called for a “job-creating” environment, welcoming modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, stating that we have to become “masters of it” and utilise it for our benefits, while ensuring that it does not impact employment negatively.

He said, “Our population is very large. Therefore, whatever we do for progress, it should be job-creating, not job-destroying. So, new technologies are coming, like AI and others. What should we do to ensure that this doesn’t result in job losses? Technology will definitely come, and for the sake of competition, we will have to become masters of it and utilise it. We cannot say that we won’t let AI come. AI will come, and we will use it in such a way that our work continues without negatively impacting employment.”

Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
David Dhawan
