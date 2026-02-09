Karan Johar praises Mohan Bhagwat’s sense of humour after attending RSS event, Vicky Kaushal says ‘Deeply impressed’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended a special lecture series marking the 100th year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address as “inspiring.” The event, held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai, brought together prominent figures from the film industry and beyond to commemorate 100 year of RSS.

Karan Johar on Mohan Bhagwat’s lecture

Speaking to the media after the event, Karan Johar expressed his admiration for Mohan Bhagwat, describing Bhagwat’s lecture as “inspiring” and also praising his “sense of humour,” which he found particularly striking.

He said, “I came here on the occasion of 100 years of the RSS and heard Mohan Bhagwat’s insightful lecture. I extend my best wishes to the RSS on its 100th anniversary. His words were not only inspiring but also reflected his great sense of humour…”