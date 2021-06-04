Karan Johar praises Aspirants, His Storyy, Mare of Easttown: ‘Satiate your viewing experience’

Karan Johar took to Instagram to talk about his three new favourite shows. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to his Instagram handle to shower praise on three new shows – Aspirants, His Storyy and Mare of Easttown. Karan shared that through the “tough” times, he has been channelling his “energies into creativity” via writing and watching new content.

His caption read, “The times are tough… some of us have found our solace in our own way… I channelled my energies into creativity… writing and watching! These are some of my viewership experiences that I wanted to share with all of you.”

About the Kate Winslet starrer show Mare of Easttown, Karan wrote, “The brilliance of #katewinslet in #mareofeasttown… exceptionally written and performed! A murder investigation with a throbbing heart! A rare digital masterpiece!” In India, the show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

On TVF’s Aspirants, streaming on YouTube, the Student of the Year director wrote, “The exceptional #Aspirants ! Brain child of @theviralfever ! Created by @arunabhkumar… the entire team comes together to tell the emotional highs and lows of the #upscexam universe and the frailties of friendship! It’s a hugely must watch! This one is about 3 not so idiots and their individual journeys!”

He shared some kind words about ALTBalaji’s His Storyy and wrote, “Pride month makes us celebrate the relevance of #hisstory ! Congratulations to @altbalaji @ektarkapoor And to @tansworld for creating this brave and nuanced narrative of sexuality! Stand out exceptional performances by @crimrinal and @instasattu.”

He concluded his post with, “Go and binge the above! I promise it will satiate your viewing experience!”

Producer Ekta Kapoor, head of ALTBalaji replied on Karan’s post and wrote, “Rarely is this grace n love shown by a maker !!ur awesome.” She added, “My darling I love you. Thank you so much. your encouragement means a lot ! @karanjohar.”