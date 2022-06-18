Karan Johar ‘pout shamed’ by son Yash; Kareena Kapoor says, ‘Well done beta’

Karan Johar and his two adorable kids Yash and Roohi have their Instagram game on point. Karan, on Saturday morning, shared a cute video of his son Yash telling him the one thing he doesn’t like about his father.

The video shows glimpses of fun moments between Karan and his son. Karan asks Yash, “What do you not like about me?,” to which the five-year-old munchkin says, “Dadda, I don’t like this kinda pose,” and he also imitated his dad’s signature pose where he pouts for the shutterbugs.

As soon as Karan shared this video, his friends from the industry poured in a lot of love for the father-son duo. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who herself is a self-proclaimed pout queen commented, “Love you Yash ❤️ only you can tell him… well done beta ❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Karan’s friend Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan) of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives commented, “Hysterical 😂😂😂” Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry and Shweta Bachchan dropped a bunch of laughter and heart emojis on the post. Malaika Arora commented, “Hahahaha Yash cutie well done 😂😂😂😂.”

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi in February 2017, and since then, the filmmaker has been treating fans to adorable photos and videos of his twins.

On the work front, Karan is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, the filmmaker announced that he will be helming an out-and-out action film next which will release next year.