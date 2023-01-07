Karan Johar says he was ‘popping pills’ every night before Brahmastra, recalls people questioning his decision to back Ayan Mukerji: ‘He’s done nothing’

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been backing director Ayan Mukerji from the start of his moviemaking career, and after directing films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ayan embarked on his most ambitious project, the fantasy film Brahmastra, which released in 2022. The film had been in the making for over seven years by the time it was finally released in theatres, and when it did, the response wasn’t exactly what Karan had hoped for. Critics panned the film and even economically, it barely recovered its hefty Rs 400 crore budget.

In a recent chat, Karan Johar opened up about how the film gave him sleepless nights, and even drove him to the point where he was popping pills every night. He said it was a “massive risk-taking” venture, made on a “huge budget”, and based on a “crazy idea.” He said on the Masters’ Union podcast, “That was one film that… I mean, Ayan was so busy to deliver the film that the stress was on all the people around us. Like I literally popped a pill every night.”

He added, “Even when there was praise and there was criticism and there were so many opinions flying around, I was just not ready. For the first time, I was like ‘Just tell me if you like it, otherwise I don’t want to know,’ because I was so defensive. I was so nervous so I became defensive.”

Karan said that the film was made on conviction and “that’s why it did the money.” “The reviews were not great at all, not good even. But it rode on conviction,” he said.

Karan remembered that he had faith in Ayan from the very start, even when he was a newcomer and did not have any successes to back him up. He recalled, “At that point of time, everybody was like, ‘What the hell are you doing? Why are you making a film with this person? He’s done nothing.’ He’s been an assistant on two films and in these films, it didn’t seem like he had anything. I said, ‘No, he has a ticking brain, he is a genius according to me’.”

Ayan Mukerji is expected to direct Brahmastra Part Two: Dev next, and had previously said that the film could release in 2024.