Karan Johar pens beautiful birthday note for Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji: ‘Feel protective about you as much as I do for my twins’

Karan Johar took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, as the latter celebrates his birthday today. Apart from showing him some love, he also lauded the young filmmaker’s professional dedication. Sharing how Ayan has put 10 years into Brahmastra, KJo noted how no one can put “most of their professional lives to one project” like he has.
Posting a picture of Ayan lying on his shoulder, Karan Johar wrote how he loves him as much as his own children. “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…. I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have …,” he wrote.
Lauding his commitment, Johar wished Ayan to ‘fly and soar’ higher. He penned, “What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!! ”
Karan Johar’s followers dropped wishes for Ayan on his post. Barkha Dutt, Karan Boolani and Riddhima Kapoor replied with heart emojis. Actor Namrata Shirodkar also wrote, “Happy happy birthday Ayan 🎂🎂stay blessed always 🤗🤗.” Anil Kapoor, Sophie Choudhry and Anaita Shroff Adajania also wished the director.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra is set to release on September 9. The mytho-drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.
