Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Karan Johar says Pathaan has ‘killed’ all the ‘myths’ about film industry: ‘Nothing matters more than a great film’

Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan hit the theaters on January 25 and it has been breaking many box office records since then.

karan johar pathaanKaran Johar penned a note as Pathaan continues to break box office records. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar is among many who have been cheering for Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan much before its release. And now, after the film’s release and its success at the box office, the director-producer has learnt a lesson or two about how many preconceived notions about the Hindi film industry are wrong.

On Saturday, KJo wrote about the ‘myths’ that Bollywood ‘propagates’ or ‘believes’ in and how they have been shattered by Pathaan. Sharing a poster of Pathaan, he wrote on Instagram, “Nothing matters more than a great film. The mega-blockbuster success proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just about all the myths, that we as an industry propagate or believe in is redundant when a film like Pathaan kills all of it.”

Also read |Devotion or new PR tool? Amid Pathaan’s success, diving into the vast pool of Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom
karan johar pathaan Karan Johar wrote about Pathaan’s success.

The filmmaker added that all that is required to make a film a hit is ‘conviction’ and a good trailer. He further wrote, “Old school conviction and a kick ass trailer is what we all need! So thrilled for Adi, Sid bhai, bhaijaan, John, DP! Rooting for you till we reach that magic number!!!!”

Also read |Pathaan box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs 300 crore worldwide, set to break KGF 2’s opening weekend record

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan revolves around a spy, played by SRK, and how he saves his country from the threat looming over it. Within two days of its release, the YRF production minted a worldwide gross collection of Rs 219.60 cr. On its third day, the film earned around Rs 35-36 cr in the domestic market.

Speaking about the film creating box office history, Siddharth said in a statement, “Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can’t plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind.”

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 14:49 IST
