Karan Johar on Yash-Roohi’s third birthday: Our feeling of being blessed continues

Karan Johar penned a sweet note on the third birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker expressed gratitude towards his mother Hiroo Johar who co-parents his kids. Along with the note, he also shared adorable photos of his happy family.

“I am a single parent in social status…but in actuality am definitely not….my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me…I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support…the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year…I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash…..” Karan wrote on Instagram.

As Karan Johar posted the photos, the who’s who of the Hindi film industry showered love and blessings on Yash and Roohi. Kajol commented on the post saying, “They are amazing and yes u are blessed.” Karan’s childhood friend Twinkle Khanna commented, “Sooo cute.” Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Seema Khan and Neha Dhupia among others wished the kids on their birthday.

The official Instagram account of Karan’s production house Dharma Productions shared a video featuring cute pictures of Yash and Roohi with their father and his friends, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The caption of the video reads, “A single wish, with double the fun to triple the happiness! Happy birthday #RoohiAndYash! @karanjohar.”

On Wednesday, Karan hosted a grand party to celebrate his children’s third birthday and among the invitees were all the star kids of Bollywood. Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam, Inaaya Kemmu, Misha and Zain Kapoor, Ravie Kapoor and others had a blast at the party.

Karan was blessed with a son and a daughter via surrogacy on February 7, 2017.

