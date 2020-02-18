Follow Us:
Asim Riaz and Suhana Khan in SOTY 3? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

Karan Johar on Tuesday quashed rumours around Student of the Year 3 and called the story 'baseless'. It was speculated that Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz will be launched in the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2020 2:41:06 pm
suhana khan asim riaz soty 3 Karan Johar denied rumours that Asim and Suhana will be a part of SOTY 3.

With his stint on Bigg Boss 13, model Asim Riaz has accumulated a huge fan base, which includes WWE wrestler and actor John Cena. Soon after the reality show ended, rumours started doing the rounds that Asim will be launched by Karan Johar in Student of the Year 3 alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Karan on Tuesday quashed the rumours and called the story ‘baseless’. He wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”

It was even speculated that Asim Riaz might have secured a cameo in Fast and Furious 9, as the film’s Twitter handle shared a post about the model.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan’s debut has been eagerly awaited by Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. It has been speculated that she might make her debut under Dharma Productions, but no official announcement has been made yet.

The Student of the Year franchise has launched a lot of new faces in Bollywood. The first film introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The second film launched Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

