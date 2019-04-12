Student of the Year 2 producer Karan Johar: What Tiger Shroff does, no one else can ever do

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched the trailer of Punit Malhotra directorial Student of the Year 2 on Friday in Mumbai. During the event, Karan waxed eloquent about the latest installment in the Student of the Year franchise. He also heaped praise on Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Advertising

“It is an exceptionally emotional day for me. This exact place, six years ago, we launched the SOTY trailer with Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. It is a strong franchise and has been in the able hands of Punit Malhotra. I have known him since he was a small child. I have even taught him English,” Karan said at the beginning of the event.

On male lead Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar said, “Tiger Shroff literally kicks ass. I can’t think of any other male protagonist to take the franchise ahead. What Tiger does, no one else can ever do.”

The filmmaker also had words of praise for Tara as he added, “I met Tara Sutaria one and a half years ago. She was polished and stunning. She can sing wonderfully.”

Advertising

Having seen Ananya since she was a child, K Jo remarked, “Ananya Panday is someone I have known since she was two and that is not why she is in the film. She is stunning, and knows how to always be in the limelight.”

Karan Johar further added that he is extremely proud of Ananya Panday. “I have seen Ananya playing with Suhana and Aryan. I am getting daddy feelings today. I am extremely proud of you,” the SOTY 2 producer said.

Also read | Student of the Year 2 movie trailer: A sequel that no one asked for | Student of the Year 2 trailer LIVE UPDATES

Karan was also put on the spot for recreating classic tracks for his movies. Saying that he grew up listening to the likes of RD Burman and other musical giants, K Jo said, “SOTY had “Disco Diwane”. It was a popular retro song. And now for this one, we wanted “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” as it too has a great retro vibe. Every SOTY film we ever make, we will have great retro songs.”

Student of the Year 2 releases on May 10.