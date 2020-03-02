Karan Johar on Sooryavanshi: I have so much to learn from Rohit Shetty

Karan Johar Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praise on director Rohit Shetty during the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi today.

While interacting with reporters, Johar called Shetty a “bonafide star” and mentioned that he still had a lot to learn from the director. He said, “This man is a bonafide star. I think it takes a certain kind of ability to create this kind of universe. I really believe that I have so much to learn from him and all these people.”

Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty earlier collaborated on Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Johar and Shetty are bankrolling Sooryavanshi, along with Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, will take place in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which also includes Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Simmba. Singh and Devgn will also appear in Sooryavanshi in cameo appearances.

Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena form the rest of the supporting cast. The film is set to hit the screens on March 24.

