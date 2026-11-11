Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got candid about pregnancy, motherhood and the challenges of parenthood on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the conversation, Karan recalled how Kiara, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and other mothers in the film industry would turn to one another for advice and support, exchanging notes on everything from childcare to hiring nannies.

The filmmaker also admitted that he was moved to tears after watching Kiara speak about her postpartum experience on a podcast. He said he had always found Kiara to be someone who was not particularly expressive about her emotions, which made her candid account all the more touching.

Kiara Advani on the importance of having women around during pregnancy

Speaking about the emotional and physical changes that come with pregnancy and motherhood, Kiara Advani said, “Sometimes, all you want is an outlet. It’s such a huge shift for any new mother, and women really understand each other in that way. I remember when we found out we were pregnant for the first time, the initial three months were very difficult. You go through nausea, your hormones are changing, and I remember we had decided that we wouldn’t tell anyone. But I told Sid, ‘No, I need to talk to my mother and my mother-in-law. I need women in my life who can understand what I’m going through.’ That shared experience makes a difference. I remember sitting with my friends and crying, and they would just let me be.”

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Karan then spoke about how the women in the film industry came together to support one another during their respective journeys into motherhood. He recalled how Kiara, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa would reach out to each other, exchanging advice.

He said, “What I always felt heartened by was that, at one point, Kiara was calling Alia, Alia was calling Katrina. All the mothers were calling each other. Patralekhaa too. Suddenly, at one point, Alia was like, ‘Listen, I spoke to Kiara today, and she told me I should go and do this.’ Then Katrina… all the nanny conversations.”

Kiara agreed that having other mothers to turn to made a difference, particularly when it came to navigating professional commitments alongside family responsibilities.

“Even when it comes to balancing life and work, all of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking, ‘How are you going about getting back to shoots?’ You just want to understand how to make it work because, of course, your family is your priority as well. At work, you are professionals, but how do you blend these two worlds without feeling guilty all the time? I think mom guilt is just always there. It’s something every mother experiences,” she said.

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ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal how they almost broke up before marriage

Sidharth Malhotra on understanding Kiara’s postpartum journey

Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, acknowledged that men often do not fully understand the extent of the physical changes women go through during pregnancy and after childbirth.

“Men don’t realise the extent of the changes your body goes through, the transformation that happens. Hands down, women are the stronger sex,” he said.

Kiara Advani also revealed that Sidharth would reach out to her friends to understand how he could help her through the difficult moments.

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“He would call up my friends and say, ‘Just tell me what I need to do because I don’t know. I’m trying, but what do I do as a partner to make her feel better? What should I say?’ Because you don’t always have the answers. Even I didn’t have all the answers,” she added.

What Kiara Advani had said about postpartum on Raj Shamani’s podcast

In May 2026, during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast, Kiara Advani opened up about her experience after welcoming her first child with Sidharth. The couple welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025.

Talking about the transition into motherhood, Kiara described it as an identity shift, saying that she felt like a completely different person from the woman she was before having a child. She also admitted that it took her around six months to give herself grace and understand that, while she was doing so much for everyone else, she had also been neglecting her relationship with herself.

Kiara further spoke about how emotionally overwhelming the initial days after childbirth had been. She recalled that even the smallest things would make her cry, particularly when Sidharth was busy promoting his film and she was spending most of her time with the baby.

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Following advice from their daughter’s pediatrician, Sidharth began taking Kiara out for nightly drives so she could get some fresh air and step away from the repetitive routine of feeding and putting the baby to sleep. Kiara said that sometimes she simply wanted to vent without receiving advice in return.

The couple are now preparing to welcome their second child. They announced the pregnancy in October 2026, sharing the news with their fans through a joint social media post.