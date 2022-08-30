Karan Johar reveals he would like to see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘They’re the new happening couple’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is quite open to see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash or ‘TejRan’ as they’re popularly called, on the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Karan also expressed his views on reality shows and said that he believes they’re real, contrary to popular perception.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, KJo said that nothing has been ‘manufactured’ on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but as it was a celebrity show, certain dialogues had to be ‘sugarcoated’. He also said that he just wanted to be “as real as I can be”. Asked about a celebrity couple he would like to see on Jhalak, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge replied, “What about Karan and Tejasswi? They’re the new happening couple.” Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash struck up a romance during their Bigg Boss 15 stint and have been going strong since.

Quizzed about which celebrity is suited for certain dance forms, he answered that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are best suited for ballet as their moves are ‘poetic’, while Ranveer Singh would be best at hip-hop.

Karan Johar has his hands full, as apart from Jhalak Dikhhlaa Ja Season 10, he is also in the midst of hosting the seventh season of his controversial chat show, Koffee With Karan. The current season has already seen several prominent celebrities gracing the couch, and brewing controversies as well. After Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Karan is all set to host Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff for the upcoming episode. Apart from KWK, KJo has wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which will release in February next year.