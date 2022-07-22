Karan Johar on favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan episode: ‘Love them both dearly’

July 22, 2022 11:41:25 am
The second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 had sparked a war among Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s fans. The former’s fans believed that host Karan Johar was quite unfair towards her. At the trailer launch of Liger on Thursday, KJo addressed the criticism.
Karan’s words – from calling her ‘cheapster’ to reminding her about not having a caring father while growing up – were not taken kindly by Sara’s fans. On the other hand, they felt he showed his affection towards Janhvi, by saying she grew up as a ‘princess’ and even called her the ‘hotter one’ on the couch.
When a journalist questioned Karan Johar about the episode and if he had indeed sided with Janhvi Kapoor, the filmmaker replied, “That’s completely untrue. I was just feeling bad because Janhvi Kapoor lost both the rounds. She lost the rapid fire round and she lost the game round. I was perhaps just trying to be nice. In that process, I think everybody read it wrong.”
He then went on to speak about his relationship with both the young stars, saying he has known them from the time they were kids. “I love them both dearly. They are not only both wonderful artistes and girls but they are kids I have known since they were possibly three years old. So there is no question of bias, not with them, not ever,” the Koffee with Karan host added.
Koffee with Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
