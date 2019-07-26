Toggle Menu
Karan Johar on Dear Comrade remake: No lead actors approached yethttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/karan-johar-on-dear-comrade-hindi-remake-5854182/

Karan Johar on Dear Comrade remake: No lead actors approached yet

Karan Johar had announced that he is producing the Hindi remake of Telugu film Dear Comrade. He clarified that no lead actors have been approached for the film yet.

dear comrade hindi remake
Karan Johar has bought the rights for the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that no actor has been cast in the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Dear Comrade.

Johar has bought the rights of the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu movie, which released on Friday.

He had announced on Tuesday that he is producing the Hindi remake. After the news went viral, many urged the producer to cast Shahid Kapoor in the lead looking at the success of Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Deverakonda’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

“All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th. Also a clarification no lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet. The planning for this lovely film is underway,” Johar tweeted on Thursday.

The director, who has previously served as the distributor for Baahubali, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and produced The Ghazi Attack, said he is “super excited” about Dear Comrade remake.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Muttiah Muralitharan, Saina Nehwal, Abhinav Bindra and others get the biopic treatment
2 Bachchan Pandey first look poster: Akshay Kumar turns rowdy
3 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood films that salute soldiers of Kargil