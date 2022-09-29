Karan Johar on Brahmastra’s initial reaction: ‘Felt like my blood pressure had dropped…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra might be performing well at the box office now, but prior to its release, the fantasy drama did give some sleepless nights to its producer Karan Johar. The filmmaker stated that initially, when the film hit the screens, all he wanted from the viewers was acceptance.

“The budget has not been broken down into film one, film two or film three. It is for the entire trilogy. Secondly, we were just looking for the initial acceptance of this universe and it happened to us on day one, when we got the acceptance. A film to open in Hindi to over Rs 30 crore and in other languages, to cross the 35 crore mark, without any holiday, means that they had bought into the fact that it is a multiverse, it is a universe. We were not looking at numbers or figures,” Johar said while speaking at FICCI.

Karan said while they were happy that the movie had found its place in the audience’s heart, they knew they would be getting extreme reactions since Brahmastra introduces a new universe to people.

“There were a couple of messages that were so wonderful to read. It was very heartening. And there were some messages that came in that were completely extreme, and I felt like my blood pressure had dropped. I felt ‘Oh my God, what if we’ve gone completely wrong.’ And this is something I couldn’t even share with Ayan (Ayan Mukerji, director) or the team,” said Karan at the event.

But all is well that ends well, as Brahmastra might have generated mixed reviews from critics, but has made Rs 387 crore at the worldwide box office so far, according to Bollywood Hungama. “It’s a new universe and there are going to be extreme reactions. But the film, just like the process, really fought at the box office,” Karan Johar concluded.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan appears in a cameo.