Firsts are always special: Karan Johar on 21st anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Filmmaker Karan Johar thanked the audiences for loving his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the film completed 21 years on Wednesday.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the romance drama released on October 16, 1998.

It was a commercial blockbuster and the three central characters – Rahul (Shah Rukh), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani) are popular even today.

“Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music and the heart and soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21 years,” Karan wrote on Twitter.

Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place❤️ Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji @BeingSalmanKhan @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/p8OpdLX8AD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2019

The film also starred Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Himani Shivpuri, Archana Puran Singh, Johnny Lever and Anupam Kher.

Last year, Karan celebrated the 20 year-milestone of the film in a grand celebration.