Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Karan Johar on not being invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding: ‘When I got to know about Anurag Kashyap…’

On Koffee with Karan 7's last episode, host Karan Johar will be seen opening up about not being invited for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding and how it got very embarrassing.

katrina, vicky and kjoThe last episode of Koffee with Karan 7 will air this week. (Photo: Katrina, Karan/Instagram)

Karan Johar will soon be spilling some ‘Koffee’ beans since Koffee with Karan 7‘s last episode is almost here. The finale episode will feature social media sensations Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait. The four guests will grill KJo about the episodes and his treatment of the guests. At one point Johar will also give a statement about why he would keep complaining about not being invited to celebrities’ weddings.

“When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything okay between you guys?” the host will be heard saying.

Also Read |Koffee with Karan Season 7 finale: Karan Johar reveals Varun Dhawan found out about his relationship by ‘default’, gets trolled for his Alia Bhatt obsession

However, later Karan will reveal that when he got to know director Anurag Kashyap was also not invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, he found some solace in that fact. Vicky Kaushal had assisted Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur and has on more than one occasion admitted that he regards Anurag Kashyap as his mentor. The pair has worked together on two others films besides GoW — Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan. “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace,” Karan would state.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 has already been announced. Season 7 featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturved-Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan-Bhavana Panday-Maheep Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan, and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor as guests.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:16:28 pm
