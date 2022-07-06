Karan Johar ‘can’t wait’ to hold Alia Bhatt’s baby; likens emotions to having own twins

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby together. They announced their pregnancy in a social media post that read, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨”. The post left many fans, friends and colleagues of the couple emotional and happy about the news. But filmmaker Karan Johar, who calls Alia his daughter, was in tears when he first heard about her pregnancy.

Alia went to KJo’s office to break the news to him. The moment he heard about it, he “cried”. In an interview with The Times of India, Karan said, “My first emotion was, tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, ‘I can’t believe you are having a baby’.”

Karan shared that he is still emotional about Alia and Ranbir’s pregnancy; for him, it’s like his baby is having a baby. He “can’t wait to hold her baby” and that moment will be as emotional as the one when he held his twins in his arms.

In the interview, the filmmaker also mentioned how he has seen Alia grow up before his eyes, from “a girl transforming into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman.” Karan became a parent when his twins were born through surrogacy in 2017, but he experienced parenthood when Alia Bhatt walked into his office for the first time. “My first burst of parenting was when she walked into my office when she was 17. She’s 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us,” he said.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon be back to grilling celebrities from the film industry on his ‘Koffee’ couch. The seventh season of Koffee with Karan starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. He has also returned to the director’s chair for the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Bollywood veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.