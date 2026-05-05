Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 debut brings a 19th-century Indian legend to life via Manish Malhotra creation

Met Gala 2026 Indian celebrities: A year after his close friend and Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan took the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the entire internet by storm with his iconic debut at the annual Met Gala, director-producer Karan Johar made heads turn at the event in a Manish Malhotra creation. Widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, the Met Gala 2026 featured the theme “Fashion is Art.”

Karan Johar walked the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma. He wore a sharply tailored black sherwani layered with a dramatic, floor-length cape. The cape is richly detailed with ornate gold embroidery and features vivid, painting-like panels inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, depicting classical Indian figures, palace scenes, and cultural motifs. The look balances regal opulence with contemporary flair, elevated further by his signature styling, tinted sunglasses and bold rings, giving the heritage-inspired outfit a distinctly modern, cinematic edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share his look for the Met Gala 2026 and wrote, “Framed In Eternity. Inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings. And who better than my oldest partner in crime & fashion to help me bring this to life other than Manish Malhotra. To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together, is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!”

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Manish Malhotra’s look at Met Gala 2026

Manish Malhotra also took to the red carpet for the second time this year, presenting a look rooted in his connection to Mumbai. He described it as a personal tribute to the city that shaped his journey and the artisans behind his work.

The designer chose a classic bandhgala with a structured cape, crafted over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans. Featuring dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery, the piece also included the artisans’ signatures and subtle nods to Mumbai’s cinematic legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

In a conversation with Eyewitness News Morning, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra had recently confirmed Karan’s Met Gala attendance this time. Opening up about his Met Gala debut last year, he said, “Last year was my first time, and it was an incredible experience — walking the red carpet and designing for Coco Jones and Natasha Poonawalla. This year, I’ll be designing for a very prominent director known for both his films and fashion — Karan Johar. He’s a close friend, and I’m excited to see what we bring to the red carpet. We also did some jewellery detailing for Rihanna last time, and there’s much more to come.”

Met Gala 2026 guests

This edition of the Met Gala also featured the who’s who of global show business. From The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway to Margot Robbie, Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, several celebs walked the red carpet this time too.

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Models Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner also graced the red carpet.

While Priyanka Chopra, a regular at the Met Gala, gave this year’s edition a miss, Indian celebrities like Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla attended the event.