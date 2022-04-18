Karan Johar recalls a hilarious disaster that took place during Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s mehendi function; Bharti Singh teases him. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar recalled a funny anecdote from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s mehendi function. In a recent clip shared by ColorsTV, host and comedian Bharti Singh takes a few fun pot-shots at KJo, and asks about the dreamy wedding on the sets of the Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. While Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan are judges, Bharti and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the anchors.

Bharti said that everyone was curious about what people wore to Alia’s wedding functions and Karan was the first to share his photos. “Pinky unki ghar aayi lekin pinky aap lagrahe the (She got married but you were all decked up in pink).” Parineeti then held Karan’s hand and said, “Pehle main aap logo ko ek bohut sweet cheeze dikhaun (Let me show you all a very sweet thing).” Bharti then teased with the song, Channa Mereya from Ranbir’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan Johar then began to explain the story of his mehendi and said, “I want to say what happened with me at the mehendi ceremony. I had applied mehendi for the first time. I had thought when Alia will get married I’ll apply mehendi for sure. I had already decided that. I am not used to mehendi on my hand and it was very hot too.”

He added, “Maine mehendi laga di aur phir mai apna paseena pochne laga. Mai bhool gaya mere haathon mei mehendi thi, toh saara mehendi jo hai mere sarr pe, mere maathe pe, mere chehre pe lag gaya. And immediately mujhe wash karna padd gaya (I applied mehendi and then started wiping my sweat. I forgot there was mehendi on my palms and it got smeared on my head, forehead, and face. I had to immediately wash it).”

KJo added, “Waha Puneet hai, jo Alia ki makeup karti hai toh wo andar chali gayi and mujhe pata nahi kya kya lotion daal dia mere chehre pe. Warna poora henna jo hai na mere chehre pe hota (Alia’s makeup artist Puneet was there and she applied lotion on my face. Otherwise the entire mehendi would have been on my face).”

Bharti said, “Thank God unhone thoda makeup kardiya aur utar gaya warna aesa lagta ki kisi dada ne paan khakar… aese kardiya (Thank God she applied makeup or else it would look like someone had eaten betel leaf and…).”

Ranbir and Alia got married after five years of dating in Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding was a private affair, and later, the newlyweds hosted a post-wedding bash that was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pritam, among others.