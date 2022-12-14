scorecardresearch
When Karan Johar had a ‘loose motion attack’ while shooting Bole Chudiyan, fainted: ‘There was a drip in my hand, Amitabh Bachchan sitting next to me’

Karan Johar recalled that he was so nervous to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that he fainted on the sets of the film.

karan jphar, case toh banta haiKaran Johar fainted on the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
When Karan Johar cast the biggest names from Hindi cinema for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, it was seen as the biggest casting coup of the time. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor came together for the film and it seemed like Karan had struck gold with his casting. But, the director was way too nervous to actually execute what he had planned. So much so that as soon as the shoot of the film began, he fell sick and by the third day of the shoot, Karan had a drip on his arm and was supervising the set from a monitor in his vanity van.

Karan, in an earlier conversation on Rajeev Masand’s Picture Ke Peeche shared that the song ‘Bole Chudiyan’, choreographed by Farah Khan, was the first thing to be shot in the film. It involved all the six leads of the film and by his own admission, he was ‘literally so nervous’. Karan recalled that he was ‘really stressed’ on the first two days and was keeping unwell. “I was really hyper and I kept saying, ‘Oh God, I am directing Amitabh Bachchan’. By the time the day came and I knew he was arriving, my stomach had gone for a toss. I had this ‘loose motion attack’. I really kept running in and out of the loo. Finally, I think I had gotten so dehydrated, weak, and nervous that I walked out of the loo, I just said ‘Farah’ and I fell on her,” he recalled.

Karan had fainted on the sets of his second film, and that too on the third day of the shoot. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director recalled that when he woke up, he could see Amitabh Bachchan looking into his eyes, and there was a drip on his arm.

Also Read |RRR, KGF 2, Kantara among IMDb’s 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022; The Kashmir Files only Hindi film to make it to list

He recalled that the next thing he remembered was straight put of a Hindi film. “Like you see all dhundla (blurry) and then you slowly open your eyes, and I thought I saw Amitabh Bachchan looking into my eyes. There was a drip in my hand, there were doctors around in the make-up room and then there was Amitabh Bachchan sitting next to me and saying in his baritone voice, ‘Karan, don’t worry, we’ll dance well. I promise.’ I was fully conscious by then and I said, ‘Yes’,” he said.

The scene that had gotten Karan nervous, the one where the whole cast gets together towards the end of the song, was shot in his absence and Farah Khan had done it all by herself. “The scene with all 6 actors in the song was shot at a time that I was not on the set! I was with my walkie-talkie and monitor in the make-up room. Farah said the day went really well because I was not on the set.”

