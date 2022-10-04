scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Karan Johar lavishes praise on Madhuri Dixit Nene’s movie Maja Maa: ‘Brave, poignant, and an audience pleaser…’

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajat Kapur, and helmed by Anand Tiwari, Maja Maa releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Amazon Prime Video movie Maja Maa is yet to release, but it has already won praise from one of the most influential filmmakers in Bollywood, Karan Johar.

Sharing the poster of the movie, Karan showered praise on Maja Maa in a special Instagram post.

 

The full caption read, “A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser… this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling… oscillating between emotion and humour … you walk out with a feeling of sunshine …. Mainly because of the luminous and stunning @madhuridixitnene who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise.. she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame…. Kudos to the entire cast … Gajraj,Ritwick, Barkha,Shrishti, Simone..all performances are on point and top notch! I am obsessed with @sheeba.chadha and Rajat kapur who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are howlarious !! I want a spin off please !!! Congratulations to @anandntiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft…. To @bindraamritpal for always raising the bar of content and to team @primevideoin for their first smashing original! Watch this gem and you will have a #Majama time!!! Releases on the 6th of October! ❤️❤️❤️.”

