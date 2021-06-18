Karan Johar launches Yash Johar Foundation to help entertainment industry during pandemic

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched the Yash Johar Foundation on Friday, in memory of his father. He has said that it will “aim to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry”.

Taking to Instagram, Karan — who heads Dharma Production — wrote, “This has been a true labor of love… created in memory of my incredible father and to carry forward his legacy. I am proud to launch the Yash Johar Foundation, which has been set up with the aim to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry. While we have initiated the implementation of long-term sustainable plans that will enhance the lives of people and their families in the industry, we have also ensured that immediate solutions are being provided to help them deal with the effects of the on-going global pandemic.”

In the video that he posted, he says, “My father, Yash Johar, loved everything about the movies, he just had to step on to a movie set, and he was a changed man. But his heart lay in the people who made up the industry — from the spot boys, to the cameramen, the editors to the actors, they made up his world.”

Karan also shared how this foundation will help people who have been negatively impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He says, “He was naturally a kind and empathetic person, who understood that being in the movie business was hard. Which is why, it gives me great pleasure to announce the formation of the Yash Johar Foundation, for the people of the entertainment industry. The Yash Johar Foundation has three main pillars of support — financial well-being, health, and education and vocational training. Considering the current scenario and taking in account its effects and after effects of Covid-19 we have initiated YJF Covid response 2021 to address immediate needs like food, shelter and medicine for those within the entertainment industry who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.”

Karan said he has been inspired by his father to look for solutions, and this is the first step in that direction. Dia Mirza, Tanisha Mukerji, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Delnaaz Irani have welcomed the move.

On the work front, Karan’s last feature film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also helmed a segment each in Netflix’s anthologies – Lust Stories (2018) and Ghost Stories (2019). Next, he will be directing his ambitious project – Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.