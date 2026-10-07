Karan Johar says ‘no cricketers’ amid demand for Virat Kohli on Koffee With Karan Season 9

Ever since director-producer Karan Johar announced that he is all set to return with his widely popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, for the ninth and last time, social media has been abuzz with speculation about who all will show up as guests. Meanwhile, one section of netizens has been strongly demanding that power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma be brought on as guests in one of the episodes.

Now, the producers of the show have unveiled a new teaser, categorically denying the presence of any cricketers this time. The clip features Karan speaking on the phone with various unnamed people, hinting at his plans for Koffee With Karan Season 9. Reiterating that this will be the final time he hosts the chat show, the director insists, “I’m not acting, I’m not pretending; this will be my last.”

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Karan then slips into his signature wit with, “What? What do you mean it should have ended 10 years ago? How rude!” In conversation with another person, he says, “Thank you for asking, but I haven’t invited you for eight seasons. So, I don’t plan to invite you for the ninth either. Sorry, are you crying?”

Karan Johar puts end to Virat Kohli rumours

Indirectly refuting speculations about Virat Kohli’s presence on the show, he notes, “Cricketers are not invited. They’re also not coming. They’re actually refusing.”

As the conversation continues, someone on the other side of the phone asks the director for the couch cushions as a gift. He wonders, “Isn’t that creepy?” He then quips to someone else, “I won’t be calling her at all. God knows what else will come alive if she comes.”

Next, he is shown speaking to his mother, who worries he is being sacked from Koffee With Karan. “No, Mumma, they’re not cutting my money. It’s my decision to end the show. I will buy you that diamond, I promise,” he tells her.

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Teasing what to expect from the show this time, he assures someone, “You can manifest a relationship. But no, it doesn’t help with divorce.” Although Karan maintains that this season will be controversy-free, he ends the promotional video with a wink, suggesting he will wrap up his beloved chat show with a bang.

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While Virat Kohli has never been on the show, Anushka Sharma has appeared three times. She made her Koffee With Karan debut in 2011 during Season 3, alongside her Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) co-star Ranveer Singh.

She made her comeback the very next season, sharing the floor with veteran director Anurag Kashyap. Anushka Sharma’s last Koffee With Karan appearance was in December 2016, when she arrived on Season 5 of the show with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) co-star Katrina Kaif.

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Why Karan Johar avoids inviting cricketers now

In a conversation with Sania Mirza on her podcast last year, Karan had admitted that he’s never actually invited Virat to be on the show. “I have never asked Virat. And now, I am not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik (Pandya) and (KL) Rahul. There are many who I just felt wouldn’t come, so I never asked them in the first place,” he said.

Karan had previously hosted KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya on the show, and Pandya’s comments during the episode recieved a lot of flak. Both players also faced a suspension by BCCI. Soon after, the episode was pulled down from the streaming platform.