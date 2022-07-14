scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Karan Johar reveals Rishi Kapoor was upset with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor for taking digs at Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: ‘I had to step in…’

During their appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2010, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor had taken several digs at Ranbir Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 8:43:15 am
Karan JoharKaran Johar with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor (Photo: Karan Johar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan has birthed innumerable controversies over the years. From Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s comments about Ranbir Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut attacking Karan for being the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’–the show has ignited several raging debates. Recently, Karan spoke about the times that he has had to remove certain controversial comments, ‘and douse fires after the rapid fire segments’.

Also Read |Koffee with Karan Season 7: Karan Johar says Hindi film industry was ‘put in the dungeon for two years’

Karan told IANS that Deepika and Sonam’s comments about Ranbir Kapoor had upset his father, Rishi Kapoor. “Many times, it has happened that I had to step in to douse the fire after rapid-fire. I remember when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came to the show and spoke whatever they had to, Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was very upset. I had to step in to make things alright. I have shows banned and taken off air, which I felt terrible for,” said Karan.

During their appearance on the show in 2010, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor had taken several digs at Ranbir. When Karan asked Deepika what she would like to gift Ranbir, she answered, “A box of condoms.” Subsequently, when he asked if there’s any advice that she’d like to give him, she said that he should endorse condom brands. The actors had broken up recently after dating for over two years. On the other hand, Sonam had said that she wasn’t sure if Ranbir would make for a good boyfriend. Their comments implied that Ranbir was unfaithful.

In a recent interview with Hrishikesh Kannan, Karan had admitted that Deepika and Sonam might have overstated things. “I remember when Sonam and Deepika came together many seasons ago, I had a feeling ‘oops’ they’ve overstated things and I have also allowed it. I had a feeling about that, but now with time, we are all being extra careful,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: When parties claim same symbolPremium
Explained: When parties claim same symbol
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge

Koffee with Karan Season 7 has now started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and the first episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt premiered last week. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be featured on the second episode, which will debut today.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

emmys 2021, emmys, emmy awards 2021
From Zendaya to Toni Colette: Here are all the 2022 Emmy lead actress nominees
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement