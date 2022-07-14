Karan Johar reveals Rishi Kapoor was upset with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor for taking digs at Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: ‘I had to step in…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan has birthed innumerable controversies over the years. From Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s comments about Ranbir Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut attacking Karan for being the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’–the show has ignited several raging debates. Recently, Karan spoke about the times that he has had to remove certain controversial comments, ‘and douse fires after the rapid fire segments’.

Karan told IANS that Deepika and Sonam’s comments about Ranbir Kapoor had upset his father, Rishi Kapoor. “Many times, it has happened that I had to step in to douse the fire after rapid-fire. I remember when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came to the show and spoke whatever they had to, Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was very upset. I had to step in to make things alright. I have shows banned and taken off air, which I felt terrible for,” said Karan.

During their appearance on the show in 2010, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor had taken several digs at Ranbir. When Karan asked Deepika what she would like to gift Ranbir, she answered, “A box of condoms.” Subsequently, when he asked if there’s any advice that she’d like to give him, she said that he should endorse condom brands. The actors had broken up recently after dating for over two years. On the other hand, Sonam had said that she wasn’t sure if Ranbir would make for a good boyfriend. Their comments implied that Ranbir was unfaithful.

In a recent interview with Hrishikesh Kannan, Karan had admitted that Deepika and Sonam might have overstated things. “I remember when Sonam and Deepika came together many seasons ago, I had a feeling ‘oops’ they’ve overstated things and I have also allowed it. I had a feeling about that, but now with time, we are all being extra careful,” he said.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 has now started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and the first episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt premiered last week. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be featured on the second episode, which will debut today.