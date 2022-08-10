Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor was once left with a black eye, suspended due to Sonam Kapoor

Soon-to-be mother, actor Sonam Kapoor will be seen with brother and actor Arjun Kapoor on the sixth episode of filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. The brother-sister duo reminisced their formative years and Arjun revealed that he was in a soup for performing his ‘big brother duties’ for Sonam.

Sonam and Arjun, who have done their schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir School in Mumbai, shared how Sonam was once bullied by a boy on their school’s basketball court and asked to leave. When she told her elder brother Arjun, the latter went up to pick a fight.

Arjun recalled how the fight turned out to be a disaster for him. He said, “I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him.”

In a clip shared by the host OTT platform, Arjun and Sonam are seen answering some fun questions. Karan also asks Arjun, by what name is his girlfriend Malaika Arora’s name save in his phone. To which, Arjun is seen replying, “I like her name a lot”.

This is going to be the sixth season of Koffee With Karan 7, which will stream on Disney + Hotstar. Earlier, actors such as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhavi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt have appeared on the show.

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor, will next be seen on the big screen in the film Blind. Arjun, on the other hand was recently seen in EK Villain Returns and will next be seen in Kuttey.