scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor was once left with a black eye, suspended due to Sonam Kapoor

Actors and siblings Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will grace the much-talked-about couch in the sixth episode of Karan Johar's chat show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 3:13:04 pm
Sonam Kapoor and Arjun KapoorActor-siblings Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will appear on Koffee With Karan 7. (Photo: Express Archives)

Soon-to-be mother, actor Sonam Kapoor will be seen with brother and actor Arjun Kapoor on the sixth episode of filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. The brother-sister duo reminisced their formative years and Arjun revealed that he was in a soup for performing his ‘big brother duties’ for Sonam.

Sonam and Arjun, who have done their schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir School in Mumbai, shared how Sonam was once bullied by a boy on their school’s basketball court and asked to leave. When she told her elder brother Arjun, the latter went up to pick a fight.

Arjun recalled how the fight turned out to be a disaster for him. He said, “I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

 

In a clip shared by the host OTT platform, Arjun and Sonam are seen answering some fun questions. Karan also asks Arjun, by what name is his girlfriend Malaika Arora’s name save in his phone. To which, Arjun is seen replying, “I like her name a lot”.

This is going to be the sixth season of Koffee With Karan 7, which will stream on Disney + Hotstar. Earlier, actors such as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhavi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt have appeared on the show.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor, will next be seen on the big screen in the film Blind. Arjun, on the other hand was recently seen in EK Villain Returns and will next be seen in Kuttey.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:13:04 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis' mehendi ceremony
Bobby Deol attends Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis’ mehendi ceremony: See inside pics
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement